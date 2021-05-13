AFL-CIO Chief Economist Bill Spriggs on the Economy and Infrastructure for All

Congress returns to Washington this week, with party leaders resuming their negotiations with President Joe Biden over his ambitious infrastructure and jobs package. Daniella and Jesse dissect the status of the negotiations as well as continued Republican infighting in the House of Representatives. Plus, Bill Spriggs, chief economist at the AFL-CIO, joins the podcast to explore the state of the economy and how Biden’s jobs plans can help growth—and address decades of racial injustice.

Daniella Gibbs Léger is the executive vice president for Communications and Strategy at the Center for American Progress Action Fund. Jesse Lee is a vice president for Communications at the Action Fund. Chris Ford is the broadcast manager for Communications at the Action Fund. Adam Peck is the senior media coordinator at the Action Fund. Morgan Spivey is an executive coordinator at the Action Fund.