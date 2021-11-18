How the Build Back Better Act Will Cut Costs for Families

This week on “The Tent,” Daniella checks in with Seth Hanlon, senior fellow for Economic Policy and former special assistant to President Barack Obama, on the state of the economy. They talk about how the Build Back Better Act will help address inflation and why recent jobs reports and declining unemployment show just how far the economic recovery has already come. Daniella also discusses the passage of the historic bipartisan infrastructure bill and its impact on communities across the country.

Daniella Gibbs Léger is the executive vice president for Communications and Strategy at the Center for American Progress Action Fund. Chris Ford is the broadcast manager for Communications at the Action Fund. Kelly McCoy is the director of broadcast communications at the Action Fund. Tricia Woodcome is the senior media manager at the Action Fund.