Economist Kate Bahn on Inflation, Build Back Better, and the Economic Recovery

This week on “The Tent,” Daniella speaks with Kate Bahn, director of labor market policy and interim chief economist at the Washington Center for Equitable Growth, about what’s causing inflation, how workers and families are faring in the economic recovery, and why Congress must pass the Build Back Better Act soon. Daniella also reflects on the recent tornadoes in the Midwest and recaps the latest news from the House select committee investigating the January 6 insurrection.

Daniella Gibbs Léger is the executive vice president for Communications and Strategy at the Center for American Progress Action Fund. Kelly McCoy is the director of broadcast communications at the Action Fund. Tricia Woodcome is the senior media manager at the Action Fund.