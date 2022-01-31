A Path Forward on Build Back Better

For decades, American families have been squeezed by the rising cost of living and stagnant wages. The American Rescue Plan helped unleash an unprecedented economic recovery in 2021—the highest GDP growth in nearly 40 years and the most jobs ever created in a single year. But global supply chain bottlenecks have also fueled inflation—here and abroad. The path forward for Democrats is to focus on the key components of Build Back Better that provide American families and businesses with economic relief by lowering the costs for some of their biggest and most persistent expenses. Democrats can save the average family thousands of dollars in everyday costs while also strengthening our economy for the long-term by advancing the provisions of Build Back Better that have the votes to pass.

Patrick Gaspard is the president and chief executive officer of the Center for American Progress and the chief executive officer of the Center for American Progress Action Fund.