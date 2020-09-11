AFT President Randi Weingarten on How the Trump Administration Failed Our Kids, Parents, and Teachers

As the pandemic continues raging, the nation faces its biggest challenge yet as schools across the country reopen this fall, some virtually, some in-person. Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, joins the podcast to talk about the tough challenge educators face. Plus, Daniella and Jesse discuss the scandalous week President Trump made for himself in the wake of his shocking remarks, in recordings from journalist Bob Woodward, that revealed his knowledge of COVID-19.

Daniella Gibbs Léger is the executive vice president for Communications and Strategy at the Center for American Progress Action Fund. Ed Chung is the vice president for Criminal Justice Reform at the Action Fund. Jesse Lee is a vice president for Communications at the Action Fund. Chris Ford is the senior broadcast coordinator for Communications at the Action Fund. Dwayne Greene is the director of Broadcast Communications at the Action Fund. Adam Peck is the senior media coordinator at the Action Fund.