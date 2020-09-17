Evergreen Action’s Jamal Raad: The West Coast Is on Fire

This week, Evergreen Action’s Jamal Raad joins the pod from Seattle to discuss the devastation wrought by wildfires on the West Coast, how climate change is intensifying wildfire season, and how activists are successfully mainstreaming the issue to make it a top concern for lawmakers and voters alike. Plus, Daniella and Jesse discuss the U.S. crossing another grim COVID-19 milestone, the latest upheaval at the Justice Department, and how it’s all translating on the campaign trail.

Daniella Gibbs Léger is the executive vice president for Communications and Strategy at the Center for American Progress Action Fund. Ed Chung is the vice president for Criminal Justice Reform at the Action Fund. Jesse Lee is a vice president for Communications at the Action Fund. Chris Ford is the senior broadcast coordinator for Communications at the Action Fund. Dwayne Greene is the director of Broadcast Communications at the Action Fund. Adam Peck is the senior media coordinator at the Action Fund.