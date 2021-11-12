John Podesta on COP26 and the Build Back Better Agenda

This week, Daniella connects with John Podesta, founder of the Center for American Progress, for an in-depth conversation about the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) and President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better agenda. With the two-week summit coming to a close and the recent passage of the bipartisan infrastructure bill in the House, Daniella and John discuss how the United States can navigate the climate crisis and what obstacles, both natural and man-made, stand in the way.

Daniella Gibbs Léger is the executive vice president for Communications and Strategy at the Center for American Progress Action Fund. Chris Ford is the broadcast manager for Communications at the Action Fund. Kelly McCoy is the director of broadcast communications at the Action Fund. Tricia Woodcome is the senior media manager at the Action Fund.