Memo: President Trump Has Put ACA Repeal and Preexisting Conditions on the Ballot

In a presidency defined by polarization, one issue has seen more bipartisan opposition from voters than any other: President Donald Trump’s obsession with repealing the Affordable Care Act (ACA) and protections for Americans with preexisting conditions.

With the U.S. Supreme Court agreeing to take up the lawsuit pushed by President Trump and Republican state attorneys general, which targets the ACA’s provisions on preexisting conditions directly and seeks to overturn the entire law, Trump has put ACA repeal on the ballot, front and center, going into November.

