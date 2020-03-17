Topher Spiro on State and Local Government Response to the Coronavirus Pandemic

As the federal government dusts off its crisis management skills, other officials in the federal system have been forced to step up to meet the needs of communities facing the growing COVID-19 outbreak. In a bonus episode this week, Topher Spiro, CAP Action’s vice president for Health Policy, joins Ed for a conversation about a new column his team published this week with recommendations for how states and local governments can coordinate an aggressive response to manage the pandemic.

Daniella Gibbs Léger is the executive vice president for Communications and Strategy at the Center for American Progress Action Fund. Ed Chung is the vice president for Criminal Justice Reform at the Action Fund. Chris Ford is the senior broadcast coordinator for Communications at the Action Fund. Dwayne Greene is the director of Broadcast Communications at the Action Fund. Adam Peck is the senior media coordinator at the Action Fund.