10 Years of the Affordable Care Act, With Patient Advocate Peter Morley

On March 23, Obamacare—officially the Affordable Care Act (ACA)—celebrates 10 years as a law in the United States. This week, Ed and Daniella discuss some of the ways that the ACA has affected and saved lives, and the effort it took to get the law passed and signed. Later, Daniella connects with patient advocate Peter Morley to discuss how the law has been undermined during the Trump administration and how folks can organize to protect and expand the law’s lifesaving measures.

