US Air Force Veteran Sarah Samere on the Hurdles of Testing for COVID-19

Social distancing remains the name of the game as the American public works to flatten the curve and prevent the spread of COVID-19 from overwhelming the nation’s health care system. On this week’s episode, Ed speaks with CAP Action’s Ryan Collins about the relief packages Congress is working on. And later, he chats with U.S. Air Force veteran Sarah Samere about the challenges she faced to get tested for COVID-19 and receive appropriate health care in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Daniella Gibbs Léger is the executive vice president for Communications and Strategy at the Center for American Progress Action Fund. Ed Chung is the vice president for Criminal Justice Reform at the Action Fund. Chris Ford is the senior broadcast coordinator for Communications at the Action Fund. Dwayne Greene is the director of Broadcast Communications at the Action Fund. Adam Peck is the senior media coordinator at the Action Fund.