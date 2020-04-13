Michigan and Wisconsin Voters’ Perceptions on the Trump Administration’s Handling of the Coronavirus Pandemic

A recent poll by the Center for American Progress Action Fund and Protect Our Care surveys how Americans in Michigan and Wisconsin perceive the seriousness of the coronavirus pandemic and President Donald Trump’s handling of it. The data, which build on a recent national survey, clearly show that COVID-19 has become a defining and consuming issue for a clear majority of voters in these two states. Views on President Trump’s handling of the crisis are closely tied to whether voters view the pandemic as a serious threat.