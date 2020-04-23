Dr. Angela Rasmussen on Studying the Novel Coronavirus and Other Infectious Diseases

Testing, testing, testing. Despite a plateau in the nation’s capacity to test the public for new COVID-19 cases, some governors have attempted to begin reopening their economies—a decision that could prove costly in the long run. Dr. Angela Rasmussen, a virologist with Columbia University, joins Daniella and Ed on the podcast this week to share her experience studying infectious diseases and explain how we test for new ones. She also dispels some of the dangerous myths surrounding COVID-19.

Daniella Gibbs Léger is the executive vice president for Communications and Strategy at the Center for American Progress Action Fund. Ed Chung is the vice president for Criminal Justice Reform at the Action Fund. Chris Ford is the senior broadcast coordinator for Communications at the Action Fund. Dwayne Greene is the director of Broadcast Communications at the Action Fund. Adam Peck is the senior media coordinator at the Action Fund.