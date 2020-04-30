New York Assemblyman Michael Blake on the Coronavirus in the Bronx

New York City is one of several hot spots in the United States facing high infection and death rates from COVID-19. In the Bronx, the city’s most diverse borough, Black and Latino New Yorkers have borne the brunt of the pandemic’s health and economic effects. New York State Assemblyman Michael Blake (D) joins the pod this week to talk about the challenges residents in his district are up against and how the state and federal government can better support communities like his during this crisis.

Learn more about the podcast here.

Daniella Gibbs Léger is the executive vice president for Communications and Strategy at the Center for American Progress Action Fund. Ed Chung is the vice president for Criminal Justice Reform at the Action Fund. Chris Ford is the senior broadcast coordinator for Communications at the Action Fund. Dwayne Greene is the director of Broadcast Communications at the Action Fund. Adam Peck is the senior media coordinator at the Action Fund.