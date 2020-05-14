Dr. Keisha Callins on the Coronavirus Pandemic in Georgia

On the pod this week, Daniella and Ed discuss the U.S. Department of Justice’s effort to drop all charges against Michael Flynn, as well as the tragic and infuriating cases of Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor. Then, Dr. Keisha Callins, an OBGYN in Georgia, joins the show to discuss what she is witnessing on the ground in a state that rushed to reopen its economy against the advice of the top U.S. health experts, as well as how the pandemic has exposed fault lines in the U.S. health care system.

Daniella Gibbs Léger is the executive vice president for Communications and Strategy at the Center for American Progress Action Fund. Ed Chung is the vice president for Criminal Justice Reform at the Action Fund. Chris Ford is the senior broadcast coordinator for Communications at the Action Fund. Dwayne Greene is the director of Broadcast Communications at the Action Fund. Adam Peck is the senior media coordinator at the Action Fund.