Coronavirus Data: What We Still Need to Know to Reopen Safely

President Donald Trump’s first rally since the coronavirus crisis began in March underscores how irresponsible his approach to the crisis has been. For months, he has been pushing for states to roll back critical public health measures in place to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, but the data simply doesn’t back him up.

The problem isn’t just that death tolls remain high, having surpassed 110,000 with no end in sight—new case counts have also spiked around the country, meaning that most states don’t meet the Trump administration’s own guidelines for reopening (or, for that matter, those suggested by the Center for American Progress). In addition, testing and supplies of personal protective equipment (PPE) are still sorely lacking in many areas of the country.

Below are some of the major issues related to the coronavirus and our understanding of it—issues that could have massive ramifications for understanding how and where it is safe to reopen—that the administration seems to be simply ignoring.

The data so far on reopening looks grim. At least 10 states have seen record high case numbers since June 11, including Alabama, which reported record numbers of new cases for four straight days from June 11 to June 14. In Arizona, where the caseload has spiked since reopening began in late May, hospital ICUs have nearly reached their capacity—the precise problem social distancing was designed to prevent.

Already, Dr. Fauci and data collected by the CDC have suggested that the death toll from the coronavirus may be higher than has so far been publicly confirmed—not, as Trump has suggested, lower than official totals. As Trump pushes states to continue recklessly rolling back public health measures to protect people from COVID-19 and caseloads spike nationwide, it is more important than ever that we act deliberately and based on evidence in order to mitigate the dangers of the pandemic.

Jeremy Venook is a research associate at the Center for American Progress Action Fund.