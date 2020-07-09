Modeling a Path Forward With Newark Mayor Ras Baraka

Despite efforts to contain its spread, cases of COVID-19 continue to rise across the South and Sun Belt. This week, Daniella, Ed, and Jesse discuss how the pandemic could affect students returning to school this fall and how it shapes polling in the 2020 general election. In our featured guest interview, Newark, New Jersey, Mayor Ras Baraka (D) shares his perspective on the dialogue occurring in his city around public safety and police reform as well as lessons learned from the pandemic.

Daniella Gibbs Léger is the executive vice president for Communications and Strategy at the Center for American Progress Action Fund. Ed Chung is the vice president for Criminal Justice Reform at the Action Fund. Jesse Lee is a vice president for Communications at the Action Fund. Chris Ford is the senior broadcast coordinator for Communications at the Action Fund. Dwayne Greene is the director of Broadcast Communications at the Action Fund. Adam Peck is the senior media coordinator at the Action Fund.