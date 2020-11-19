Dr. Angela Rasmussen on New COVID-19 Vaccines and the State of the Coronavirus Pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic remains a tough puzzle for the nation to solve. Dr. Angela Rasmussen, an affiliate researcher with the Georgetown Center for Global Health Science and Security, joins the pod this week to talk through new COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna and what we’ve learned about the novel coronavirus since the spring. Daniella and Jesse also talk about the efforts to undermine American democracy and the latest post-election hurdles to President-elect Joe Biden’s transition.

Daniella Gibbs Léger is the executive vice president for Communications and Strategy at the Center for American Progress Action Fund. Jesse Lee is a vice president for Communications at the Action Fund. Chris Ford is the senior broadcast coordinator for Communications at the Action Fund. Dwayne Greene is the director of Broadcast Communications at the Action Fund. Adam Peck is the senior media coordinator at the Action Fund.