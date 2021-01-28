Dr. Reed Tuckson on Racial Disparities in Vaccines and Public Health

All eyes have been focused on the Biden administration in its first week as the president seeks to revive the nation with a suite of executive orders addressing climate change, racial justice, the economy, and the coronavirus pandemic. This week, Jesse connects with Dr. Reed Tuckson, a founding member of the Black Coalition Against COVID-19, to talk about the racial disparities the public health response has produced and how President Joe Biden’s efforts can help reverse some of these trends.

Learn more about the podcast here.

Daniella Gibbs Léger is the executive vice president for Communications and Strategy at the Center for American Progress Action Fund. Jesse Lee is a vice president for Communications at the Action Fund. Chris Ford is the senior broadcast coordinator for Communications at the Action Fund. Dwayne Greene is the director of Broadcast Communications at the Action Fund. Adam Peck is the senior media coordinator at the Action Fund.