Dr. Peter Hotez on J&J Vaccinations and the State of the COVID-19 Pandemic

Daniella and Jesse dig into another whirlwind week, covering stories about police violence in Minnesota and Virginia, as well as the Biden administration’s announcement on the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan. Jesse is also joined by Dr. Peter Hotez of Baylor College of Medicine for a conversation on the state of vaccinations against COVID-19 and the decision by the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to pause the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Daniella Gibbs Léger is the executive vice president for Communications and Strategy at the Center for American Progress Action Fund. Jesse Lee is a vice president for Communications at the Action Fund. Chris Ford is the broadcast manager for Communications at the Action Fund. Adam Peck is the senior media coordinator at the Action Fund. Morgan Spivey is an executive coordinator at the Action Fund.