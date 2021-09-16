Dr. Leana Wen on the Never-Ending COVID-19 Pandemic

This week on “The Tent,” Daniella is joined by Dr. Leana S. Wen for a conversation about the state of the pandemic and President Joe Biden’s new vaccine mandates. The two also discuss misinformation in public health and the timeline for younger kids to get vaccinated.

Daniella Gibbs Léger is the executive vice president for Communications and Strategy at the Center for American Progress Action Fund. Chris Ford is the broadcast manager for Communications at the Action Fund. Kelly McCoy is the director of broadcast communications at the Action Fund. Tricia Woodcome is the senior media manager at the Action Fund.