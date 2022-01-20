Dr. Kavita Patel on the Omicron Variant and Pandemic 2 Years In

This week on “The Tent,” Daniella speaks with Dr. Kavita Patel, primary care physician and MSNBC and NBC correspondent. Nearly two full years into the pandemic, they discuss the omicron variant, the importance of addressing long-haul symptoms and mental health, and more. Daniella also recaps President Joe Biden’s first year in office, which resulted in 200 million fully vaccinated Americans, 6 million new jobs created, and a 40 percent reduction in childhood poverty.

Daniella Gibbs Léger is the executive vice president for Communications and Strategy at the Center for American Progress Action Fund. Kelly McCoy is the director of broadcast communications at the Action Fund. Tricia Woodcome is the senior media manager at the Action Fund. Sam Signorelli is the executive assistant to the executive vice president for Communications and Strategy at the Action Fund.