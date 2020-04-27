New Poll Shows Strong and Continued Support for Maintaining DACA Protections

A recent poll by Hart Research Associates on behalf of the Center for American Progress Action Fund illustrates that voters from the left, right, and center overwhelmingly support the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) initiative and want to see DACA recipients continue to be protected even if the U.S. Supreme Court gives President Donald Trump the green light to end the initiative. These voters also want Congress to immediately pass legislation to grant permanent protections to DACA recipients in the event that the Supreme Court rules in favor of the Trump administration’s attempts to terminate DACA.