New Poll Shows Support for Coronavirus Testing and Treatment, and Support, Regardless of Immigration Status

A recent poll by Hart Research Associates on behalf of the Center for American Progress Action Fund finds that voters from the left, right, and center overwhelmingly believe that anyone—regardless of immigration status—should have access to free COVID-19 testing and treatment. Additionally, the poll finds support for ensuring that everyone who pays taxes has the ability to access emergency unemployment insurance. Finally, the poll highlights the important role that immigrants are playing in the COVID-19 response, including those with Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) and Temporary Protected Status protections, as well as and those without immigration status.