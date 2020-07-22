New Poll Shows Strong Support for Protecting Essential Workers and Including Mixed-Status Families in COVID-19 Assistance

A recent poll by Hart Research Associates on behalf of the Center for American Progress Action Fund finds that Americans are rejecting the divisive, anti-immigrant actions of the Trump administration during the COVID-19 pandemic, and broadly support a range of progressive policies around immigration and COVID-19 relief. To the contrary, the American people have moved significantly toward recognizing the contributions and common struggles of everybody in this country in recent months.

Americans recognize the important contributions that immigrants are making to combat the pandemic, and—by large margins—support granting legal status and a pathway to citizenship for essential workers in the fight against COVID-19. They also believe that U.S. citizens and those who file their taxes with an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) should be able to access the same cash assistance that other Americans are able to, rather than be shut out of relief.