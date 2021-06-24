U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin on LGBTQ Pride and the Senate’s Very Busy June

On “The Tent” this week, Daniella is joined by U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) for a conversation on Pride Month and how political life for LGBTQ Americans has changed since the Biden administration assumed office, as well as her own groundbreaking career in public service. They also discuss voting rights, the recent vote on the For the People Act, and ongoing negotiations over how Congress can make climate-minded investments in infrastructure.

Daniella Gibbs Léger is the executive vice president for Communications and Strategy at the Center for American Progress Action Fund. Jesse Lee is a vice president for Communications at the Action Fund. Chris Ford is the broadcast manager for Communications at the Action Fund. Adam Peck is the senior media coordinator at the Action Fund. Morgan Spivey is an executive coordinator at the Action Fund.