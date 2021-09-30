Director Julie Cohen on New Documentary ‘My Name Is Pauli Murray’

This week on “The Tent,” Daniella speaks with filmmaker Julie Cohen, the director of the new documentary feature “My Name Is Pauli Murray.” The two discuss Murray’s legacy as a trailblazing civil rights figure, the influence of their pioneering legal theories that centered LGBTQ and women’s rights, and the task filmmakers have in including new and underappreciated faces into our historical narrative.

Daniella Gibbs Léger is the executive vice president for Communications and Strategy at the Center for American Progress Action Fund. Chris Ford is the broadcast manager for Communications at the Action Fund. Kelly McCoy is the director of broadcast communications at the Action Fund. Tricia Woodcome is the senior media manager at the Action Fund.