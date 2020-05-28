George Floyd, Christian Cooper, and Being Black in America

This week on “The Tent,” Daniella and Ed discuss Christian Cooper, a Black man in New York City who recorded his encounter with a white woman who falsely told the police that he was threatening her in Central Park. They also discuss George Floyd, a man who was killed by police in Minneapolis and whose death was recorded on video. Later, Daniella speaks with D.C. Councilmember Kenyan McDuffie about how Washington, D.C., is preparing to enter phase one of its reopening plan.

Daniella Gibbs Léger is the executive vice president for Communications and Strategy at the Center for American Progress Action Fund. Ed Chung is the vice president for Criminal Justice Reform at the Action Fund. Chris Ford is the senior broadcast coordinator for Communications at the Action Fund. Dwayne Greene is the director of Broadcast Communications at the Action Fund. Adam Peck is the senior media coordinator at the Action Fund.