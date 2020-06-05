Black Lives Matter, and a Conversation With Rep. Joe Neguse

The recent killing of George Floyd by officers in the Minneapolis Police Department triggered hundreds of protests against police brutality and systemic racism this week—protests that occasionally became violent when militarized police indiscriminately targeted journalists and peaceful protesters. Colorado Rep. Joe Neguse (D) joined “The Tent” this week to share his perspective on the protests, needed policing reforms, and the work to be done to combat the devastating effects of the coronavirus.

Learn more about the podcast here.

