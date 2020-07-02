Director Dawn Porter on Her New Documentary ‘John Lewis: Good Trouble’ and the Need for Activism in the Modern Age

History holds valuable lessons. This week on “The Tent,” Ed and Daniella explore some of those lessons with Dawn Porter, director of the new documentary “John Lewis: Good Trouble” (out July 3) about the life of civil rights era icon John Lewis and the role that activism plays in shaping U.S. society. In the news, Ed, Daniella, and Jesse discuss President Donald Trump’s latest Russia scandal and the continued rise of coronavirus cases across the United States.

Daniella Gibbs Léger is the executive vice president for Communications and Strategy at the Center for American Progress Action Fund. Ed Chung is the vice president for Criminal Justice Reform at the Action Fund. Jesse Lee is a vice president for Communications at the Action Fund. Chris Ford is the senior broadcast coordinator for Communications at the Action Fund. Dwayne Greene is the director of Broadcast Communications at the Action Fund. Adam Peck is the senior media coordinator at the Action Fund.