New School Professor Maya Wiley on the Struggle for Equal Justice in America

As the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 continues to grow in the United States, the Trump administration has sought new ways to distract the public from their inadequate pandemic response. Ed and Jesse break down the White House’s efforts to undermine public health officials and the president’s directionless campaign speeches. Later, they connect with New School professor Maya Wiley about the declining state of justice in America and the influence of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Learn more about the podcast here.

Daniella Gibbs Léger is the executive vice president for Communications and Strategy at the Center for American Progress Action Fund. Ed Chung is the vice president for Criminal Justice Reform at the Action Fund. Jesse Lee is a vice president for Communications at the Action Fund. Chris Ford is the senior broadcast coordinator for Communications at the Action Fund. Dwayne Greene is the director of Broadcast Communications at the Action Fund. Adam Peck is the senior media coordinator at the Action Fund.