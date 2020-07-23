The Legacy of John Lewis, and Amber Torres on How Indian Country Is Responding to the Pandemic

On “The Tent” this week, Daniella, Ed, and Jesse reflect on the life and death of civil rights icon John Lewis and react to the shocking and deeply disturbing situation in Portland, Oregon, where the Trump administration has deployed unmarked federal agents against peaceful demonstrators. They are also joined by Amber Torres, the chairwoman for the Walker River Paiute Tribe in Nevada, to discuss how the pandemic has affected life in Indian Country.

Daniella Gibbs Léger is the executive vice president for Communications and Strategy at the Center for American Progress Action Fund. Ed Chung is the vice president for Criminal Justice Reform at the Action Fund. Jesse Lee is a vice president for Communications at the Action Fund. Chris Ford is the senior broadcast coordinator for Communications at the Action Fund. Dwayne Greene is the director of Broadcast Communications at the Action Fund. Adam Peck is the senior media coordinator at the Action Fund.