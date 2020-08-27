Supermajority’s Juanita Tolliver on Engaging the Black Electorate

This week on “The Tent,” Daniella and Jesse debrief on the unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, following the shooting of Black Wisconsinite Jacob Blake by the police and discuss the norm-shattering 2020 Republican National Convention. Later, they connect with Juanita Tolliver, political director at Supermajority, to talk about Sen. Kamala Harris’ (D-CA) vice presidential nomination, the stakes of the 2020 election for Black voters, and how organizing in these communities has changed since 2016.

Daniella Gibbs Léger is the executive vice president for Communications and Strategy at the Center for American Progress Action Fund. Ed Chung is the vice president for Criminal Justice Reform at the Action Fund. Jesse Lee is a vice president for Communications at the Action Fund. Chris Ford is the senior broadcast coordinator for Communications at the Action Fund. Dwayne Greene is the director of Broadcast Communications at the Action Fund. Adam Peck is the senior media coordinator at the Action Fund.