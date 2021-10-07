Rosa Mendoza on Latino Voters in the United States

On this week’s episode of “The Tent,” Daniella discusses ongoing negotiations over the debt ceiling. She also talks with Rosa Mendoza, director of research at the Global Strategy Group, about the Latino electorate as Hispanic Heritage Month comes to a close. The discussion digs into 2020 voting trends, how Latinos view President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better agenda, and the issues the community cares about heading into the next year’s midterms.

Learn more about the podcast here.

Daniella Gibbs Léger is the executive vice president for Communications and Strategy at the Center for American Progress Action Fund. Chris Ford is the broadcast manager for Communications at the Action Fund. Kelly McCoy is the director of broadcast communications at the Action Fund. Tricia Woodcome is the senior media manager at the Action Fund.