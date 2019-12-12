Impeachment Inquiry 301: Articles Unveiled

The U.S. House of Representatives took a historic step this week by unveiling articles of impeachment against President Trump. Daniella and Ed are joined in studio by their CAP Action colleague Kelly Magsamen to break down the national security implications of Trump’s conduct. Plus, it was another busy news week with the release of the Department of Justice inspector general’s report on the origins of the Russia investigation, as well as a big scoop by The Washington Post on the Afghanistan War.

Learn more about the podcast here.

Daniella Gibbs Léger is the executive vice president for Communications and Strategy at the Center for American Progress Action Fund. Ed Chung is the vice president for Criminal Justice Reform at the Action Fund. Chris Ford is the broadcast coordinator for Communications at the Action Fund. Dwayne Greene is the director of Broadcast Communications at the Action Fund. Adam Peck is the senior media coordinator at the Action Fund.