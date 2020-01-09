New Year, Same Trump-Induced Chaos, With Mieke Eoyang

This week on “The Tent,” Ed and Daniella return to discuss the start of a new decade that has unfolded in spectacular fashion. To unpack the fallout from the assassination of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani and discuss the latest updates on the impeachment process, Ed was joined by guest Mieke Eoyang, vice president for Third Way’s National Security Program. Our hosts also discuss the devastating bushfires in Australia and the not-as-fun parts of the holiday season.

Learn more about the podcast here.

Daniella Gibbs Léger is the executive vice president for Communications and Strategy at the Center for American Progress Action Fund. Ed Chung is the vice president for Criminal Justice Reform at the Action Fund. Chris Ford is the broadcast coordinator for Communications at the Action Fund. Dwayne Greene is the director of Broadcast Communications at the Action Fund. Adam Peck is the senior media coordinator at the Action Fund.