President Trump’s Relationship With China Has Only Served His Own Interests at America’s Tragic Expense

President Donald Trump’s entire policy toward China has been driven not by the interests of the American people, but rather by his aspirations to be reelected in 2020. Americans already knew Trump bows down to Chinese President Xi Jinping in embarrassing ways; on the same day that the United States confirmed its first COVID-19 case, Trump bragged that he and President Xi “love each other.” Now the reason for Trump’s extraordinary behavior with the Chinese leader is clear: Trump wants Beijing to help him win reelection.