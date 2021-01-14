Malcolm Nance on White Supremacy and the Capitol Insurrection

Facts about the horrific attack at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., last week continue to reveal the full scope of violence that occurred during the insurrection. Intelligence and foreign policy analyst Malcolm Nance joins Daniella and Jesse on the podcast to put the insurrection into the clearer context of extremist movements. Our hosts also discuss Congress’ response and the effort to impeach President Donald Trump for a second time for incitement of insurrection.

