Ret. Capt. Dan Berschinski on the Legacy of 9/11

Daniella and Jesse return to “The Tent” this week with an episode focused on America’s tumultuous August, which saw the Biden administration bring the U.S. combat mission in Afghanistan to a close, worsening wildfires in the West, and catastrophic storms and floods in the East. Dan Berschinski, a retired Army combat veteran, joins for a guest interview and shares his thoughts on the 20th anniversary of 9/11, the withdrawal from Afghanistan, and American foreign policy over the past two decades.

Daniella Gibbs Léger is the executive vice president for Communications and Strategy at the Center for American Progress Action Fund. Jesse Lee is a vice president for Communications at the Action Fund. Chris Ford is the broadcast manager for Communications at the Action Fund. Tricia Woodcome is the senior media manager at the Action Fund.