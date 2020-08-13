Jennifer Palmieri on the New Era for Women in Politics

“The Tent” returns this week with an interview with veteran political strategist Jennifer Palmieri, who joins the pod to discuss her new book She Proclaims: Our Declaration of Independence from a Man’s World. Daniella and Jesse also chat with her about former Vice President Joe Biden announcing Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) as his running mate in the 2020 presidential election. Plus, Ed and Jesse debrief on negotiations between Congress and the White House on the next coronavirus relief package.

