Planned Parenthood’s Jacqueline Ayers on Mississippi’s Challenge to Roe v. Wade

This week on “The Tent,” lead producer Chris Ford speaks with Jacqueline Ayers, senior vice president of policy, organizing, and campaigns at the Planned Parenthood Federation of America. They discuss the fate of Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban, what the Supreme Court’s decision could mean for reproductive rights, and why Americans should be alarmed. Plus, Chris breaks down Congress’ efforts to avoid a government shutdown and the latest on the new coronavirus omicron variant.

Learn more about the podcast here.

Daniella Gibbs Léger is the executive vice president for Communications and Strategy at the Center for American Progress Action Fund. Chris Ford is the broadcast manager for Communications at the Action Fund. Kelly McCoy is the director of broadcast communications at the Action Fund. Tricia Woodcome is the senior media manager at the Action Fund.