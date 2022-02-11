Wade Henderson on the Power of Representation and Protecting U.S. Democracy

This week on “The Tent,” Daniella is joined by Wade Henderson, interim president and CEO of the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights. They discuss President Joe Biden’s upcoming nomination of a new U.S. Supreme Court justice, the importance of strengthening voting rights across the country, and Wade’s favorite memory in his long career testifying before Congress. Plus, Daniella shares her hot takes on former President Donald Trump’s not-so-royal flush following the January 6 insurrection.

Daniella Gibbs Léger is the executive vice president for Communications and Strategy at the Center for American Progress Action Fund. Kelly McCoy is the director of broadcast communications at the Action Fund. Tricia Woodcome is the senior media manager at the Action Fund. Sam Signorelli is the executive assistant to the executive vice president for Communications and Strategy at the Action Fund.