Delaware State Senator-Elect Sarah McBride on Political Trailblazing in 2020

After several days of vote counting, Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 general election over incumbent Donald Trump. Jesse and Daniella discuss President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’ record-breaking victory and the hurdles they face in their transition to the White House. Later, they connect with former CAPer and newly elected Delaware state Sen. Sarah McBride (D) on her own historic election as the first openly transgender person to serve as a state senator.

Daniella Gibbs Léger is the executive vice president for Communications and Strategy at the Center for American Progress Action Fund. Jesse Lee is a vice president for Communications at the Action Fund. Chris Ford is the senior broadcast coordinator for Communications at the Action Fund. Dwayne Greene is the director of Broadcast Communications at the Action Fund. Adam Peck is the senior media coordinator at the Action Fund.