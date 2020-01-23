Trump’s (Witnessless) Impeachment Trial and NARAL’s Ilyse Hogue on the Anniversary of Roe

For only the third time in the nation’s history, the U.S. Senate began an impeachment trial of a sitting president—in this case, Donald John Trump. CAP Action’s Sam Berger joined Daniella and Ed to break down the proceedings of the trial’s opening days, which commenced without witnesses or documents from the Trump administration. Later, Daniella is joined by NARAL Pro-Choice America’s president, Ilyse Hogue, to talk about the anniversary of Roe v. Wade and protecting women’s reproductive rights.

Daniella Gibbs Léger is the executive vice president for Communications and Strategy at the Center for American Progress Action Fund. Ed Chung is the vice president for Criminal Justice Reform at the Action Fund. Chris Ford is the senior broadcast coordinator for Communications at the Action Fund. Dwayne Greene is the director of Broadcast Communications at the Action Fund. Adam Peck is the senior media coordinator at the Action Fund.