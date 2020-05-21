CREW’s Noah Bookbinder on Government Oversight in the Trump Era

As the country continues to reel from the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, President Donald Trump announced last week his intent to fire U.S. State Department Inspector General Steve Linick, the fourth IG to be fired since Trump’s impeachment last winter. To understand more about Trump’s aversion to oversight, Daniella and Ed chat this week with Noah Bookbinder, the executive director of the government watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW).

Learn more about the podcast here.

Daniella Gibbs Léger is the executive vice president for Communications and Strategy at the Center for American Progress Action Fund. Ed Chung is the vice president for Criminal Justice Reform at the Action Fund. Chris Ford is the senior broadcast coordinator for Communications at the Action Fund. Dwayne Greene is the director of Broadcast Communications at the Action Fund. Adam Peck is the senior media coordinator at the Action Fund.