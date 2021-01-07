David Daley and What’s Ahead for American Democracy

The United States enters the new year still dealing with the challenges of 2020, including the pandemic and threats to the nation’s democratic institutions. Daniella and Jesse return to “The Tent” this week to assess the state of American democracy with a guest interview with author David Daley. Our hosts also discuss the Georgia runoff races for U.S. Senate, which saw Democrats Jon Ossoff and the Reverend Raphael Warnock sweep their Republican opponents and flip the majority in the U.S. Senate.

Daniella Gibbs Léger is the executive vice president for Communications and Strategy at the Center for American Progress Action Fund. Jesse Lee is a vice president for Communications at the Action Fund. Chris Ford is the senior broadcast coordinator for Communications at the Action Fund. Dwayne Greene is the director of Broadcast Communications at the Action Fund. Adam Peck is the senior media coordinator at the Action Fund.