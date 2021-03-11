Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Need for Statehood for Washington, D.C.

Muriel Bowser (D), mayor of Washington, D.C., joins Daniella and Jesse on “The Tent” this week to discuss the effort to make the nation’s capital the 51st state in the union, reflect on the coronavirus pandemic and the challenging year for residents in the district, and her optimism for how the American Rescue Plan can help make a difference in getting Washington, D.C., over the final hump. Plus, our hosts discuss the busy week Congress has had as we approach the one-year mark of the pandemic.

Daniella Gibbs Léger is the executive vice president for Communications and Strategy at the Center for American Progress Action Fund. Jesse Lee is a vice president for Communications at the Action Fund. Chris Ford is the broadcast manager for Communications at the Action Fund. Adam Peck is the senior media coordinator at the Action Fund.