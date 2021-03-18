Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman on the American Rescue Plan and Forging Change

With the passage of the American Rescue Plan, the Biden administration continues its effort to revitalize the U.S. economy after a year of the pandemic. Daniella connects with Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-NJ) on the significance of the bill and why it is crucial to demonstrate how government can have a meaningful impact on people’s lives. Plus, the congresswoman discusses the ongoing struggle for women’s representation and how she has blazed trails of her own in honor of Women’s History Month.

Learn more about the podcast here.

Daniella Gibbs Léger is the executive vice president for Communications and Strategy at the Center for American Progress Action Fund. Jesse Lee is a vice president for Communications at the Action Fund. Chris Ford is the broadcast manager for Communications at the Action Fund. Adam Peck is the senior media coordinator at the Action Fund. Morgan Spivey is an executive coordinator at the Action Fund.