Scott Keyes on Why You Should Take More Vacations

This week’s episode of “The Tent” features a special recording of a live event with Daniella and Jesse in conversation with Scott Keyes, Center for American Progress alumnus and founder of Scott’s Cheap Flights. Since 2013, Scott has used his platform to connect travelers with the best deals to reach new, exciting destinations. His new book, Take More Vacations: How to Search Better, Book Cheaper, and Travel the World, comes as the world tries to reopen and reconnect after a year of isolation.

Daniella Gibbs Léger is the executive vice president for Communications and Strategy at the Center for American Progress Action Fund. Jesse Lee is a vice president for Communications at the Action Fund. Chris Ford is the broadcast manager for Communications at the Action Fund. Adam Peck is the senior media coordinator at the Action Fund. Morgan Spivey is an executive coordinator at the Action Fund.