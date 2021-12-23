CAP Action’s Navin Nayak Recaps the Ups and Downs of 2021

This week on “The Tent,” Daniella checks in with CAP Action President and Executive Director Navin Nayak to reflect on key moments from the past year—from the January 6 insurrection to President Joe Biden’s historic American Rescue Plan. With the new year fast approaching, they also discuss why Congress must act urgently to reaffirm voting rights, safeguard U.S. elections, and further invest in American families and workers.

Daniella Gibbs Léger is the executive vice president for Communications and Strategy at the Center for American Progress Action Fund. Kelly McCoy is the director of broadcast communications at the Action Fund. Tricia Woodcome is the senior media manager at the Action Fund.